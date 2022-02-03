Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) flat pre-market after Q4 earnings fell from a year earlier but topped analyst expectations while FY 2022 sales guidance exceeds consensus.

The company posted Q4 net income of $609M, compared with $642M in the year-ago quarter, and operating revenue rose 6% to $3.68B from $3.48B but costs climbed 10% to $2.19B.

Q4 operating revenues by segment: Automotive -16.2% Y/Y to $663M, test & measurement and electronics revenue +19.2% to $636M, food equipment +20.9% to $569M, construction products $480M, specialty products +6.4% to $467M, polymers & fluids +2.2% to $447M, welding +14.7% to $422M.

Illinois Tool said the automotive OEM segment "continued to be impacted by limitations on auto production due to component supply shortages."

The company initiated FY 2022 GAAP EPS guidance of $8.90-$9.30, a 10%-15% increase and in line with $9.09 analyst consensus estimate, and full-year revenue growth of 7.5%-10.5%, translated to $15.54B-$15.97B, above $15.42B consensus.

Illinois Tool Works shares have slipped 4% YTD while gaining 19% over the past year.