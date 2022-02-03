Stantec nabs $45M contract from Bureau of Reclamation
Feb. 03, 2022 9:31 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) received a 5-year $45M IDIQ contract for providing a full suite of architectural, engineering, professional, and technical services for the Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior.
- Stantec’s work will support Reclamation’s mission to assist in meeting the increasing water and power demands of the Western U.S. while protecting the environment.
- Work under this IDIQ contract may be performed across Reclamation’s footprint, which spans 17 Western States.
- Over the past 20 years, Stantec has delivered 190+ on-call/task orders and contracts for Reclamation; the work has spanned a broad scope of architectural/engineering services, accounting for $165M+ in gross revenue.