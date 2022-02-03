Extendicare to sell retirement living operations to SiennaSabra for $307.5M
Feb. 03, 2022 9:31 AM ETExtendicare Inc. (EXETF)SBRA, LWSCFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) will sell its retirement living operations to SiennaSabra, a partnership formed between Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) and SABRA Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), for $307.5M.
- The transaction is structured on a debt-free basis, with existing debt associated with the portfolio of ~$172.4M, as well as estimated debt prepayment costs of ~$6.3M, being repaid at closing from transaction proceeds.
- The implied realized capitalization rate on stabilized net operating income for the transaction is ~6%.
- The net proceeds to be realized on the sale, net of debt repayments, taxes, certain closing adjustments and transactions costs, are estimated to be ~$115M.
- The retirement living operations comprise of ~1K retirement living suites across 11 retirement communities in Ontario and Saskatchewan.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
- “... we are repositioning Extendicare to focus on growth in long-term care and home health care segments where we can leverage our deep expertise and scale to drive improved performance and high-quality care for seniors across Canada,” said EXETF CEO Michael Guerriere.