  • Lipocine (LPCN) shares are trading higher after announcing that the FDA accepted the New Drug Application ("NDA") resubmission for Tlando (testosterone undecanoate), a potential rival for Jatenzo from Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT).
  • The federal agency has designated the marketing application as a Class 1 resubmission with a review period of two months and a target action date of March 28. The company has licensed the exclusive U.S. rights for Tlando to Antares Pharma.
  • The FDA has previously issued a tentative approval for TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy for conditions linked to hypogonadism (deficiency of testosterone hormone).
  • Following the tentative approval, Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) became eligible for the final approval and U.S. marketing of the drug once the current exclusivity period granted to Clarus (CRXT) for Jatenzo ends on March 27.

