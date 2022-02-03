Lipocine announces FDA accepted the marketing application for Tlando
Feb. 03, 2022 9:34 AM ETLipocine Inc. (LPCN), CRXTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Lipocine (LPCN) shares are trading higher after announcing that the FDA accepted the New Drug Application ("NDA") resubmission for Tlando (testosterone undecanoate), a potential rival for Jatenzo from Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT).
- The federal agency has designated the marketing application as a Class 1 resubmission with a review period of two months and a target action date of March 28. The company has licensed the exclusive U.S. rights for Tlando to Antares Pharma.
- The FDA has previously issued a tentative approval for TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy for conditions linked to hypogonadism (deficiency of testosterone hormone).
- Following the tentative approval, Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) became eligible for the final approval and U.S. marketing of the drug once the current exclusivity period granted to Clarus (CRXT) for Jatenzo ends on March 27.
