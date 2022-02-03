Kiromic BioPharma appoints interim CEO
Feb. 03, 2022 9:36 AM ETKiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kiromic BioPharma's (KRBP) former chair of the audit committee, Pietro Bersani was appointed as interim CEO to succeed Dr. Maurizio Chiriva who departed from his role of CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors as of January 27, 2022.
- “I have been a member of the Kiromic Board of Directors since 2020, and I feel privileged to now lead this Company during this very pivotal year ahead. We have tremendous science, and a very important milestone to reach in the coming months. The Kiromic leadership team is laser focused on realizing our goal of first in-human dosing and initiating clinical trials.” stated Interim CEO Bersani.