Bakkt sees $155M pre-tax loss from VPC Impact Acquisition merger; shares slide

Feb. 03, 2022 9:36 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT), VPCBBTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin coins in front of bakkt sign made of wood with reflection on the table, Slovenia - December 27th

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock falls more than 5% out of the gate as the company expects to lose $150-155M on a pre-tax basis for the post-merger period with VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VPCB), according to the company's preliminary Q4 results.
  • Recall in mid-October when VPC Impact (VPCB) shareholders approved the merger with Bakkt (BKKT).
  • Specifically, the anticipated loss from the business combination primarily came from a non-cash compensation estimated charge of $45-50M, an estimated acquisition-related expense of $2M, and a non-cash mark-to-market expense of approximately $79M.
  • Furthermore, Bakkt (BKKT) will issue its Q4 and full year earnings on Feb. 17 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Meanwhile bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.5%) is slipping to $36.5K per token, another factor that may be pushing down BKKT's stock price.
  • In January, Bakkt partnered with Nexo to custody bitcoin and ether.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.