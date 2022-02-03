Bakkt sees $155M pre-tax loss from VPC Impact Acquisition merger; shares slide
Feb. 03, 2022 9:36 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT), VPCBBTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock falls more than 5% out of the gate as the company expects to lose $150-155M on a pre-tax basis for the post-merger period with VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VPCB), according to the company's preliminary Q4 results.
- Recall in mid-October when VPC Impact (VPCB) shareholders approved the merger with Bakkt (BKKT).
- Specifically, the anticipated loss from the business combination primarily came from a non-cash compensation estimated charge of $45-50M, an estimated acquisition-related expense of $2M, and a non-cash mark-to-market expense of approximately $79M.
- Furthermore, Bakkt (BKKT) will issue its Q4 and full year earnings on Feb. 17 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Meanwhile bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.5%) is slipping to $36.5K per token, another factor that may be pushing down BKKT's stock price.
- In January, Bakkt partnered with Nexo to custody bitcoin and ether.