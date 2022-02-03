Church & Dwight is downgraded at Argus on concerns of labor and materials shortages

Argus dropped its rating on Church & Dwight Co. (CHD -0.4%) to a Hold rating from Buy.

On the positive side, analyst Kristina Ruggeri noted that the consumer products giant sells 14 power brands which are either number one or number two in their respective product categories. Standing out to Ruggeri is the 4.3% organic sales growth and 10% EPS growth that CHD has averaged over the last ten years.

"It is also benefiting from acquisitions and growth in online sales. However, despite the recent addition of many new suppliers and co-packers, it continues to face challenges in meeting demand due to shortages of labor and materials. It is also facing margin pressure from rising costs that have not been fully offset by price increases."

Ruggeri and team said CHD appears fairly valued at 32X the 2022 EPS estimate and 29X the 2023 estimate vs. the five-year annual average range of 24X to 29X.

See the valuation marks on Church & Dwight.

Dig deep into the Church & Dwight earnings call transcript.