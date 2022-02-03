U.S. PMI composite growth slows amid Omicron outbreak and softer demand conditions

Feb. 03, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Efficiency. Businessman presses the inscription on the virtual screen

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • January U.S. PMI Composite Index (Final): 51.1 vs. 50.8 consensus and 57.0 prior.
  • The upturn was the slowest since July 2020 as manufacturers and service providers registered a considerable slowdown in growth momentum.
  • The expansion in new business also softened, but remained solid overall.
  • Cost pressures eased in January, as the pace of input price inflation softened to the slowest since March 2021. The rate of output charge inflation, however, was broadly unchanged from December, and marked overall.
  • Service Index: 51.2 vs. 50.9 consensus, 57.6 prior, but up slightly on the earlier released 'flash' figure of 50.9.
  • The upturn in business activity was muted in the context of marked expansions seen throughout 2021, as the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hampered business operations and demand conditions weakened. The rise in output was the slowest in the current sequence of growth which began in August 2020.
