CleanSpark bitcoin production rises to 305 in January

Feb. 03, 2022 9:49 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 305 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, up from 226 from December.
  • Daily production reached a high of 10.4 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January vs. 9.5 BTC in December.
  • Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings of just 471 compared with 633 in the prior month. Note the company sold 467 BTC at an average price of ~$41K per token.
  • It had a deployed fleet of approximately 20,500 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 2.1 EH/s .
  • Previously, (Jan. 6) CleanSpark generated 3.7% growth in December bitcoin production.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.