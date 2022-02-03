CleanSpark bitcoin production rises to 305 in January
Feb. 03, 2022 9:49 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 305 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, up from 226 from December.
- Daily production reached a high of 10.4 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January vs. 9.5 BTC in December.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings of just 471 compared with 633 in the prior month. Note the company sold 467 BTC at an average price of ~$41K per token.
- It had a deployed fleet of approximately 20,500 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 2.1 EH/s .
- Previously, (Jan. 6) CleanSpark generated 3.7% growth in December bitcoin production.