UBS analyst John Lovallo upgrades homebuilders PulteGroup (PHM -2.0%) to Buy and NVR (NVR -0.6%) to Neutral as he sees the homebuilding sector retaining strength for the next few years.

"If the market can gain comfort with the fact that housing volume could crest at a high level over the next few years and still support a period of elevated earnings well past 2023, even if not to the extent that sell-side consensus forecasts, we believe a meaningful re-rating in the group could occur," Lovallo wrote in a note to clients.

Nevertheless, homebuilder stocks weaken in early Thursday trading. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) falls 1.6%.

He raises his price target on Pulte (NYSE:PHM) to $70 from $63, based on a 7.5x price/earnings multiple on his 2023 EPS estimate. He expects that the stock's current P/E of 5.8x more than reflects potential moderation of industry growth and peak earnings in 2022 and sell-side consensus estimates that may need to be trimmed.

Lovallo sees as unlikely an impending industry downturn.

His Buy rating on Pulte (PHM) agrees with the SA Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating; The average SA Authors rating is Strong Buy. See which homebuilders the SA stock screener rates the highest.

The change on Lovallo's NVR (NYSE:NVR) rating is based on stronger deliveries, pricing, and margins. Price target jumps to $5,500 from $4,825, keeping a P/E multiple of 13X.

"NVR arguably operates the most efficient business model in the industry, which should provide relative downside protection if our constructive housing thesis proves too optimistic," he wrote.

The SA Quant rating ranks NVR (NVR) as a Strong Buy, with high grades in Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions. Lovallo's rating on the company aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Neutral.

Among the big homebuilders, NVR's (NVR) total return over the past year outperformed PulteGroup (PHM), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) as seen in this graph.

