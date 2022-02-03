Clarivate sees earnings below guidance due to restatement, lowers outlook: Stock down 15%
Feb. 03, 2022 9:50 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Clarivate (CLVT -15.0%) fell 14% in early Thursday trading after the company downgraded its estimates following the restatement of its financials.
- The company stated Thursday that it has filed for restatement of financials linked to the accounting error occurred during the business combination with CPA Global in Oct. 2020.
- This restatement combined with recent acquisition has pushed Clarivate to retune its expectations that also see FY21 earnings to arrive "significantly" below the company' guidance.
- Updated Guidance 2022: Revenue expected to be in the range of $2.8-$2.88B, vs. prior guidance of $2.875-$2.935B, vs. consensus of $2.89B.
- Organic constant currency growth rate of approximately 6.5%
- Adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.16-$1.22B vs. prior guidance of $1.21-$1.26B;
- Adjusted EBITDA margin to be 41-42% compared to prior estimate of 42-43%;
- Non-GAAP EPS to range between $0.85-$0.95, vs. prior guidance of $0.90-$0.96, vs. consensus of $0.93.
- 2021 Preliminary Update: With Q4 2021 results due to released in early March, CEO Jonathan Collins noted that "excluding the impact of recent ProQuest business combination, adjusted revenue for FY21 will likely be at the low end of the guidance range ($1.80B to $1.84B), which would represent a full year organic constant currency growth rate of about 4.5%, primarily due to inflationary pressures and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, which negatively impacted customer spending and our transactional revenues."
- Also, Net income of FY21 is expected to be "significantly" below the guidance range of $0.70 to $0.74 due to the impact of the restatements Clarivate filed on Thursday.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021, which was not affected by the restatements, will likely be near the low end of the guidance range including the impact of the ProQuest business combination, report.
