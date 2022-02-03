ISM Services PMI, roughly in line with estimate, slips from December

  • January ISM Services PMI Index: 59.9 vs. 60.0 consensus and 62.3 prior (revised from 62.0).
  • The composite index indicated growth for the 20th straight month after a two-month contraction in April and May 2020. "Although there was a pullback for most of the subindexes in January, the rate of growth remains strong for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 144 months," said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
  • One index that rose from December is Supplier Deliveries, increasing to 65.7 from 63.9.
  • Prices Index: 82.3 vs. 83.9.
  • Business Activity Index: 59.9 vs. 68.3 prior.
  • New Orders Index: 61.7 vs. 62.1.
  • Employment Index: 52.3 vs. 54.7.
  • Earlier this week, ISM Manufacturing Index slips in January as Omicron affects labor supply
