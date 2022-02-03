Will Sanofi maintain EPS beat run in Q4 2021?
Feb. 03, 2022 10:03 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (SNY -0.8%) is estimated to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the market opens.
- The consensus EPS estimate is €1.36 and Revenue estimate is €10.11B.
- In 2021, SNY has topped earnings forecast, with consistent EPS beat in the trailing four quarters, while revenue missing estimate in one of last four quarters.
- During last year, the company made several acquisitions, including Translate Bio for $3.2B; Tidal Therapeutics for $470M; Kadmon for $1.9B, Origimm Biotech, and most recently, Amunix Pharma for $1B.
- The French pharma giant is also expanding into field of neurodegenerative diseases by collaborating with ABL Bio to target conditions including Parkinson's disease.
- Recently, Sanofi with its partner Regeneron withdrew Libtayo application in cervical cancer. The decision was made after the companies and the FDA were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies.
- Sanofi expects positive currency impact in Q4 2021.
- See below ratings comparison of SNY vs. peers.