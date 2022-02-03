Will Sanofi maintain EPS beat run in Q4 2021?

Feb. 03, 2022 10:03 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Night Sanofi office building in Berlin, Germany.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (SNY -0.8%) is estimated to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the market opens.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is €1.36 and Revenue estimate is €10.11B.
  • In 2021, SNY has topped earnings forecast, with consistent EPS beat in the trailing four quarters, while revenue missing estimate in one of last four quarters.
  • During last year, the company made several acquisitions, including Translate Bio for $3.2B; Tidal Therapeutics for $470M; Kadmon for $1.9B, Origimm Biotech, and most recently, Amunix Pharma for $1B.
  • The French pharma giant is also expanding into field of neurodegenerative diseases by collaborating with ABL Bio to target conditions including Parkinson's disease.
  • Recently, Sanofi with its partner Regeneron withdrew Libtayo application in cervical cancer. The decision was made after the companies and the FDA were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies.
  • Sanofi expects positive currency impact in Q4 2021.
  • See below ratings comparison of SNY vs. peers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.