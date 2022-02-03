Natural gas reverses Wednesday's gain, down 10% in early trading
Feb. 03, 2022 10:03 AM ETNG1:COM, UNG, BOIL, SWN, RRC, CHKBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- As traders braced for a wintery storms across the Midwest, South and Northeast this week, natural gas prices ran up ~40% from $3.9 to $5.5; with somewhat milder-than-expected temps falling across key gas-producing basins, risks of freeze offs have diminished and prices have fallen ~10%, back below $5.0 (NYSEARCA:BOIL) (NYSEARCA:UNG) (NG1:COM).
- The National Weather Service explains that the duration and magnitude of the storms hitting Texas are much more manageable than last year's storm; temperatures in Houston (for example) are likely to fall below freezing for less than 12h, and hit temps in the high 20s, versus 2021 when temps fell below freezing for almost two days, and hit temps in the low teens.
- Despite the 30%+ rally in front-month natural gas prices YTD, gas-focused shale names like Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK), Range (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern (NYSE:SWN) have trailed the commodity price rally and oil-focused peers, suggesting that they are less likely to sell off meaningfully if natural gas prices correct from these historically high levels.