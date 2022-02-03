Social media platform Stocktwits said to add crypto trading
Feb. 03, 2022 10:06 AM ETFTCV, HOODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Social media platform Stocktwits is said to plan to add cryptocurrency trading to its service.
- Users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies and the platform will expand to equities trading later this quarter, according to a WSJ report. Crypto exchange FTX will provide the infrastructure for Stocktwits' crypto trading and fees will be the same as they are on FTX.
- Stocktwits, which was founded in 2008, is entering trading as retail investors have been increasingly using platforms such as Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), eToro (NASDAQ:FTCV) and Webull. Stocktwits in December announced a $30M Series B fundraising round. Alameda Research Ventures led the Series B round and was joined by Times Bridge.
