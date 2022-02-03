Social media platform Stocktwits said to add crypto trading

Feb. 03, 2022 10:06 AM ETFTCV, HOODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Social media platform Stocktwits is said to plan to add cryptocurrency trading to its service.
  • Users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies and the platform will expand to equities trading later this quarter, according to a WSJ report. Crypto exchange FTX will provide the infrastructure for Stocktwits' crypto trading and fees will be the same as they are on FTX.
  • Stocktwits, which was founded in 2008, is entering trading as retail investors have been increasingly using platforms such as Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), eToro (NASDAQ:FTCV) and Webull. Stocktwits in December announced a $30M Series B fundraising round. Alameda Research Ventures led the Series B round and was joined by Times Bridge.
  • Yesterday, Cryptocurrency exchange FTX to acquire Liquid to expand Asia footprint.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.