Chinese medical products maker Meihua files to raise up to $63M in US IPO
Feb. 03, 2022 10:20 AM ETMeihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- China’s Meihua International Medical Technologies has set terms for an initial public offering on the US market that seeks to raise up to $63M.
- The Chinese provider of disposable medical products said in a filing that it plans to offer 5M shares in the range of $9 to $11 per share. Underwriters will be granted an option to purchase up to 750k additional shares.
- Meihua manufactures and supplies disposable medical devices and products to hospitals, pharmacies and other medical facilities worldwide. Products marketed by the company include anesthesia kits, gynecology exam kits, catheterization kits, infusion pumps, x-ray films, examination gloves and bandages. The company had a net income $19M on sales of $89M for 2020.
- The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol MHUA.
- After the closing, the company expects to have 25.8M shares outstanding. If the shares price at $11 per share, the company would be valued at $283M.
