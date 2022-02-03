TG Therapeutics slips on concerns over FDA probe on cancer medicine
Feb. 03, 2022 10:22 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX -2.6%) is trading lower after the FDA announced an ongoing investigation over the increased risk of death related to the company’s cancer medicine Ukoniq (umbralisib).
- Previously, the federal agency had granted accelerated approval for Ukoniq for the treatment of a certain group of adults with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.
- In a press release, the agency said on Thursday that its decision was based on the initial findings from a Ukoniq clinical trial for a related cancer which indicated a potential risk of death in patients receiving the medicine.
- The alert was issued “because of the seriousness of this safety concern and the similarities between the two types of cancer for which this drug is approved and the type of cancer that was studied in the clinical trial,” the FDA said, adding it has suspended new enrollments in all Ukoniq trials.
- Ukoniq is currently under investigation for its risk-benefit profile for the approved uses, the agency said, noting that it is currently evaluating the results of the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial, which recently came under a partial clinical hold.