Regis soars 16% on narrower Q2 adj loss, higher same-store sales
Feb. 03, 2022 10:30 AM ETRGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) soars 16% after reporting Q2 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 (vs. -$0.72 in the year-ago period), which beat consensus estimates, and improved same-store sales.
- The narrower loss was driven primarily by improved sales leading to an increase in royalties, a decrease in G&A costs, and RGS exiting loss making company-owned salons.
- Q2 system-wide same-store sales increased 22.1%, vs. a decrease of 32% in the year-ago period.
- Revenue was $70.26M, which fell 32.6% Y/Y and missed estimates, due to RGS exiting company-owned salons that generated significant revenue, but were loss making.
- "Our Q2 results reflect our shift to a fully franchised business model, as we are nearing profitability amid the continued impact of the pandemic in terms of labor availability and customer traffic," said Matt Doctor, interim CEO, Regis.
- RGS stock has declined 84% in the past 1 year.