Regis soars 16% on narrower Q2 adj loss, higher same-store sales

Feb. 03, 2022 10:30 AM ETRGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) soars 16% after reporting Q2 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 (vs. -$0.72 in the year-ago period), which beat consensus estimates, and improved same-store sales.
  • The narrower loss was driven primarily by improved sales leading to an increase in royalties, a decrease in G&A costs, and RGS exiting loss making company-owned salons.
  • Q2 system-wide same-store sales increased 22.1%, vs. a decrease of 32% in the year-ago period.
  • Revenue was $70.26M, which fell 32.6% Y/Y and missed estimates, due to RGS exiting company-owned salons that generated significant revenue, but were loss making.
  • "Our Q2 results reflect our shift to a fully franchised business model, as we are nearing profitability amid the continued impact of the pandemic in terms of labor availability and customer traffic," said Matt Doctor, interim CEO, Regis.
  • RGS stock has declined 84% in the past 1 year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.