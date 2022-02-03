Bored Ape's Yuga Labs in funding talks with Andreessen Horowitz - FT

Feb. 03, 2022

Concept cryptographic nft on a hundred-dollar bill franklin in glasses

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

  • With interest in non-fungible tokens on the rise, Yuga Labs, the start-up behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, was in talks with Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz over a funding round, the Financial Times reported.
  • Note that Bored Ape Yacht Club is a famous collection of 10K Bored Ape NFTs that live on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain.
  • This funding round would value Yuga Labs at as much as $5B, the Financial Times noted, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
  • Recall at the beginning of January when award-winning rapper Eminem bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $462K, CoinDesk reported.
  • Previously, (Jan. 11) Mogo invested in NFT Trader, which has collaborated with Bored Ape Yacht Club.
