Playtika drops after new short report from Grizzly Research
Feb. 03, 2022 10:43 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Mobile gaming company Playtika Holdings (NASDAQ:PLTK) fell 5.7 after a new short report from Grizzly Research.
- Grizzly Research alleges that the company has a huge debt load with "huge" regulator risk that the short seller believes will materialize soon. Grizzly highlights that the the state of Washington already charged PLTK with a $38M fine.
- Playtika (PLTK) short interest is 13.7%.
- Playtika didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Last week, Playtika's largest stockholder explores potential share sale.