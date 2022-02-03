Playtika drops after new short report from Grizzly Research

Feb. 03, 2022 10:43 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Mobile gaming company Playtika Holdings (NASDAQ:PLTK) fell 5.7 after a new short report from Grizzly Research.
  • Grizzly Research alleges that the company has a huge debt load with "huge" regulator risk that the short seller believes will materialize soon. Grizzly highlights that the the state of Washington already charged PLTK with a $38M fine.
  • Playtika (PLTK) short interest is 13.7%.
  • Playtika didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • Last week, Playtika's largest stockholder explores potential share sale.
