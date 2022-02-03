Carlyle Group slides after Q4 AUM falls short of consensus, earnings beat

Feb. 03, 2022

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock drops 6.5% after the company's assets under management of $301B trailed the Bloomberg consensus of $305.4B. While private equity stocks are down overall in Thursday's trading, Carlyle's stock takes a more dramatic fall than the rest.

The total AUM at Dec. 31, 2021 rose 2.7% from $293B at the end of Q3. Fee-earning AUM of $193B increased 9.7% from $176B in Q3 and rose 14% Y/Y.

Q4 distributable EPS of $2.01, rolled past the $1.18 consensus estimate and increased from $1.54 in Q3 and $0.64 in Q4 2020.

Fee-related earnings of $174.5M increased from $151.4M in Q3 and $144.9M a year ago.

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr pointed out in a note that while Carlyle's fee-related earning rose a solid 20% Y/Y, they only accounted for 19% of distributable earnings in Q4 and "is still running at a below-group 34% margin."

The company reported fundraising of $11.4B in the quarter, vs. $22B in Q3, and $51.3B for the full year.

Invested capital (carry funds) were $13.8B in Q4, up from $6.3B in Q3. Realized proceeds (carry funds) were $15.3B in the quarter vs. $14B in Q3. Carry fund appreciation of 6% slipped from 7% in Q3.

Net accrued performance revenue of $3.9B increased 1% from the prior quarter and 67% from a year ago, benefiting from record full year appreciation in its carry fund portfolio of 41%.

Evercore's Schorr attributed the robust Y/Y growth to Carlyle's (CG) Private Equity, Real Estate, Investment Solutions and Natural Resources segments.

Earlier, Carlyle (CG) non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.83

