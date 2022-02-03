Becton, Dickinson up 4% after raising FY 2022 guidance, strong FQ1 results

Feb. 03, 2022 10:49 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

BERLIN, GERMANY - June 06, 2016: BD Vacutainer blood collection tubes

luchschen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Becton, Dickinson (BDX +4.4%) are up in morning trading after the company raised its FY 2022 guidance.
  • Becton, Dickinson now expects adjusted diluted EPS for the fiscal year to be between $12.80 and $13.00, compared to $12.30-$12.50 before.
  • The company also had an extremely strong FQ1 2022, beating Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It was able to do so even as revenue declined 6% year over year to ~$5B.
  • The major revenue loss for the quarter was in the company's life sciences business, which includes integrated diagnostic solutions and biosciences. Revenue declined 25% to $1.5B.
  • The medical and interventional units both had modest single-digit percentage increases in revenue.
  • Becton, Dickinson ended the year with $1.9B in cash.
