Republicans push back on Biden's nominee for Fed's regulatory chief

With one top lawmaker calling the hearings "a referendum on the Fed's independence," Republican senators grilled three candidates for positions on the Federal Reserve, pushing back against nominations made by President Joe Biden on topics such as inflation policy and the scope of regulatory oversight.

The nomination hearing, held on Thursday in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, received testimony from three candidates for open Fed positions.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated for vice chairman for supervision, received the most scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, who questioned whether she would use her regulatory powers to push political agendas, like combating climate change.

Lisa DeNell Cook and Philip Nathan Jefferson, nominated for seats on the Fed's Board of Governors, received less aggressive questioning but still answered pointed queries about how they planned to handle inflation and other monetary issues.

Speaking to Raskin, Senator Patrick Toomey (R-Penn.), the ranking Republican on the committee, noted previous statements she had made about climate change, including a 2020 op-ed that argued that fossil fuel companies should be left out of the government's COVID stimulus. He suggested that she could use her regulatory position at the Fed to direct banks to allocate capital away from fossil fuel companies.

"The real risk is unelected officials, like Ms. Raskin, who want to misuse banking regulatory powers to impose environmental policies that Congress has refused to enact," Toomey said.

His theme was picked up by other Republicans on the committee. For example, Republican Timothy Scott (R-S.C.) called the potential for Fed-directed capital allocation "dangerous" because it would essentially give the central bank the power to "pick winners and losers" in the economy.

"To discriminate against industries that you find distasteful would be a harmful precedent," he said to Raskin.

For her part, Raskin, who once served as a Fed governor and as a high-ranking official in the treasury department, repeatedly stated that she would adhere to the Fed's mandate and would never consider using regulatory policy to target a particular outcome outside of the tasks assigned to the central bank by Congress.

"It is inappropriate for the Fed to make credit decisions and allocations. Banks should choose their borrowers," she said.

