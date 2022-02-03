Raytheon Technologies (RTX +0.1%) is considering a sale of its Anschuetz navigation systems unit that could be valued at ~$200M in a sale, Bloomberg reports.

Anschuetz designs and makes products including gyrocompasses, which are used to establish headings at sea as an alternative to more common compasses, which can have magnetic fields distorted by ships' steel hulls.

Raytheon "looks cheaper than defense contractor peers based on 2024 earnings, even though it also has the recovering commercial business," Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.