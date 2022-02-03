SPAC Rocket Global Acquisition withdraws plans to raise up to $115M in IPO
Feb. 03, 2022 10:52 AM ETJAACBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC Rocket Global Acquisition Corp. has withdrawn plans to hold an initial public offering to raise up to $115M.
- The blank-check company had filed in March 2021 to offer 10M shares at $10 per share. Underwriters were to receive a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5M additional shares to cover over-allotments. No warrants were being offering.
- In its original filing, Rocket Global said it intended to seek out business combinations with companies with an enterprise value of between $500M and $2.5B. It did not specify which sectors it was favoring.
- The company was to be headed by Philip Wagenheim, who also serves as chief executive officer for the SPAC Just Another Acquisition Corp. (JAAC). Wagenheim is a former managing partner for Broadband Capital Partners.
- Just Another Acquisition Corp. filed in February 2021 to raise up to $69M.