SPAC Rocket Global Acquisition withdraws plans to raise up to $115M in IPO

Feb. 03, 2022

  • SPAC Rocket Global Acquisition Corp. has withdrawn plans to hold an initial public offering to raise up to $115M.
  • The blank-check company had filed in March 2021 to offer 10M shares at $10 per share. Underwriters were to receive a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5M additional shares to cover over-allotments. No warrants were being offering.
  • In its original filing, Rocket Global said it intended to seek out business combinations with companies with an enterprise value of between $500M and $2.5B. It did not specify which sectors it was favoring.
  • The company was to be headed by Philip Wagenheim, who also serves as chief executive officer for the SPAC Just Another Acquisition Corp. (JAAC). Wagenheim is a former managing partner for Broadband Capital Partners.
  • Just Another Acquisition Corp. filed in February 2021 to raise up to $69M.
