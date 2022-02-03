Surmodics hits a 52 week low as Q1 revenue miss expectations

Feb. 03, 2022 10:54 AM ETSurmodics, Inc. (SRDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Surmodics (SRDX -10.8%) shares crashed to a 52-week low after the medical device maker reported worse than expected revenue for Q1 fiscal 2022, and its guidance missed forecasts.
  • The revenue for the quarter rose ~3% YoY to reach $23.0M falling short of $23.7M in the consensus, while non-GAAP loss per share stood at $0.13 compared to $0.31 loss per share projected by analysts.
  • While In Vitro Diagnostics revenue remained flat at $6.1M, the Medical Device revenue added ~4% YoY to $16.9M, including a $1.2M from a Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott Vascular.
  • For the full fiscal year, Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) reiterated its guidance to indicate $97M – $101M revenue and $(1.75) – $(1.25) of non-GAAP per-share loss, compared to the $105M revenue and $1.47 loss per share in the current consensus.
