Nigerian oil vessel explodes - environmental impact larger than supply impact

Feb. 03, 2022

Burning ship

nightman1965/iStock via Getty Images

  • A floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel off the coast of Nigeria burst into flames Thursday; however, the 22kb/d capacity vessel was not producing, though it may have been storing ~50kb/d of crude (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • The source of the fire is not known, the vessel is in bankruptcy, and owned by Shebah Exploration & Production Company (SEPCOL).
  • Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is one of the largest producers in Nigeria, and has found the oil-rich jurisdiction difficult to navigate; Shell is in the process of selling all of its on-shore oilfields in the Country.
