Ralph Lauren stock jump on FQ3 beat and higher FY2022 outlook
Feb. 03, 2022 11:03 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ralph Lauren (RL +5.0%) higher after beating FQ3 consensus mark and raising FY2022 outlook.
- Comparable sales for Q3 stands at +34%.
- The company saw a double-digit revenue growth across all the segments: North America +30%; Europe +47%; Asia +16%.
- Adjusted gross margin expanded 60 bps Y/Y to 66%.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $300M of Class A Common Stock.
- The board authorized a new $1.5B stock repurchase program, in addition to the $280M available at the end of third quarter as part of a previously authorized stock repurchase program, bringing the company's total current authorization to $1.78B.
- The company raised outlook for FY2022 net revenues to 39% to 41% in constant currency vs. previous outlook of 34% to 36% growth with adjusted operating margin rate of ~13% vs. prior view of 12.0% to 12.5%.
- The company sees Q4 revenue growth in the range of approximately 17% to 18% in constant currency with operating margin rate of approximately 4.2%.
- Over the period of one year, RL shares saw 10% upside.