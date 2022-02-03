Ralph Lauren stock jump on FQ3 beat and higher FY2022 outlook

  • Ralph Lauren (RL +5.0%) higher after beating FQ3 consensus mark and raising FY2022 outlook.
  • Comparable sales for Q3 stands at +34%.
  • The company saw a double-digit revenue growth across all the segments: North America +30%; Europe +47%; Asia +16%.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 60 bps Y/Y to 66%.
  • During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $300M of Class A Common Stock.
  • The board authorized a new $1.5B stock repurchase program, in addition to the $280M available at the end of third quarter as part of a previously authorized stock repurchase program, bringing the company's total current authorization to $1.78B.
  • The company raised outlook for FY2022 net revenues to 39% to 41% in constant currency vs. previous outlook of 34% to 36% growth with adjusted operating margin rate of ~13% vs. prior view of 12.0% to 12.5%.
  • The company sees Q4 revenue growth in the range of approximately 17% to 18% in constant currency with operating margin rate of approximately 4.2%.
  • Over the period of one year, RL shares saw 10% upside.
