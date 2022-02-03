Netherlands-based bank ING Group (NYSE:ING) wrapped up 2021 with strong lending volumes and fee income growth, according to its Q4 earnings report.

Q4 total income of 4.62B euros ($5.8B) topped the EUR 4.5B consensus and gained from EUR 41.2B in the year-ago period.

Q4 net interest income of 3.4B euros ticked higher from 3.34B euros in Q4 2020.

Cost/income ratio of 63.7% in Q4 fell rom 69.9% in Q4 2020.

On the other hand, interest margin of 1.37% in Q4 slid from 1.41% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses of 2.95B euros in the fourth quarter compared with 2.91B euros in Q4 of last year.

Meanwhile, shares of ING slide 2.3% intra-day.

Moreover, "I’m encouraged by increased lending volumes and strong fee income growth in the final quarter of 2021, a sign of growing confidence in the economy as the world seeks ways to live with the coronavirus, said CEO Steven Van Rijswijk. "Both of these contributed to a 10.9% increase in total income compared to the same quarter in 2020." Looking forward, "we intend to reduce equity level over time, and we take management actions to control RWA is bringing the CET ratio more in line with our ambition level," Rijswijk said in the Q4 earnings call.

Recall in December when ING exited the retail banking market in France.