T-Mobile US jumps 10% after solid earnings beat: Q4 Report

Feb. 03, 2022 11:03 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 10% in early Thursday trading after the company released its fourth quarter's earnings above the market consensus with record high postpaid account additions.
  • Service revenue up 6% Y/Y to $15B; Total revenue of $20.79B (+2.2% Y/Y), missing consensus by $260M.
  • Postpaid net account additions of 315K in 4Q21 — 1.2M in full-year 2021, more than doubled year-over-year. Postpaid net customer additions of 1.8M during the quarter — 5.5M for full-year, exceeded guidance.
  • Q4 Core Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7B (+3% Y/Y). For full-year, it increased 16% Y/Y to $23.6B.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $3B while free cash flow more than doubled Y/Y to $1.1B in 4Q21.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.18.
  • The company incurred merger-related costs of $1.2B in 4Q21 and $3.1B in full-year 2021. Net of taxes, merger-related costs were $950M, or $0.76 per share, in 4Q21 and $2.3B, or $1.86 per share, in full-year 2021.
  • "Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless," commented T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.
  • 2022 Outlook: The company expects core adjusted EBITDA to be between $25.6-$26.1B to grow approximately 10% Y/Y at mid-point of guidance.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities to be in the range of $15.5-$16.1B to grow more than 10% Y/Y at mid-point.
  • Free Cash Flow is expected to be between $7.1-$7.6B, up over 30% Y/Y at mid-point of guidance.
  • Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5M and 5.5M
  • Merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.5-$5B before taxes.
