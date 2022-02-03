Penn National Gaming comes charging back as Barstool momentum attracts attention

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has turned around a premarket loss and is now up 3.40% after analysts say the results for the sports betting and iGaming segment look better than anticipated.

"Interactive losses look like they should be less than expected in 2022," advised Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski in the post-earnings look at PENN. The firm thinks that the online sports betting/iGaming opportunity has for the most part been removed from PENN’s valuation, which could change dramatically based off the momentum it is showing. Several other analysts are also pointing to the narrower loss than anticipated for the segment as it starts to scale up.

Also of note, the Penn National Gaming (PENN) board authorized a 3-year, $750M share repurchase program, which is catching some attention from analysts and investors.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) CEO Jay Snowden led off the earnings call this morning by noting that Business Insider has timed an anonymously-sourced negative article on Dave Portnoy on the same day of earnings for the second quarter in a row.

Dig further into Penn's Q4 numbers.