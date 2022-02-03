Xylem slides 10% amid H1 outlook marred by chip shortage constraints

The company's Q4 revenues rose 2%Y/Y to $622M.

The company said the result was driven by healthy growth in the industrial end market, mainly in the Emerging Markets, partially offset by delayed revenue conversion in the U.S. utilities market primarily due to extended lead-times for ocean transit.

Q4 Applied Water segment revenue was up 3% Y/Y to $406M. While, Measurement & Control Solutions revenue declined 17% Y/Y to $295M.

Q4 adjusted EPS declined to $0.63, compared to $0.82 in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.7%, down 50 basis points from the prior year.

Full year 2021 revenue increased to $5.2B, compared to $4.88B in 2020. Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1%, up 80 basis points Y/Y.

Outlook 2022:

“We expect the first half of 2022 to continue to be supply constrained due to ongoing chip shortages,” said President and CEO Patrick Decker Decker.

“Order-to-revenue conversion is set to pick up pace progressively, as we expect those constraints to begin easing in the latter part of the year. Overall, we expect full-year growth in the mid-single digits, with significant margin expansion in the second half, keeping us on track to achieve our 2025 growth and strategic milestones,” added Decker.

The company said adjusted EPS is expected between $2.35 and $2.70, which represents a decline of 6% to an increase of 8% from 2021 adjusted results. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $2.96.

Full-year 2022 revenue expected to be in the range of $5.25B to $5.35B. The Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $5.49B.