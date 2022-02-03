Takeda shares trade flat despite FY 2022 revenue guidance raise

  • Although Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK -0.1%) raised its revenue guidance for FY 2022, its shares are not responding very much.
  • Revenue guidance raised to ¥3.51T from ¥3.37T. Also, core EPS is projected to be in the range of ¥394.00 to ¥416.00.
  • For FQ3 2021, revenue of ¥2.56T was a modest 5.6% increase for the year-ago period. Core EPS of ¥333B was flat year over year.
  • In its five key business areas, Takeda saw the largest percentage increases -- 10% -- in revenue in neuroscience and plasma derived therapy immunology. This was followed by oncology and gastroenterology, which had 8% increases each compared to FQ3 2020. Rare disease revenue decline 1%.
  • Takeda also noted it is partnering with Novavax (NVAX -1.6%) in Japan for the manufacturing and commercialization of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine.
