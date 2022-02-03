Lumentum sinks 15% on grim forecast due to supply shortages
Feb. 03, 2022 11:08 AM ETLITEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) sinks 15% despite reporting Q2 earnings beat, as the firm provided a grim Q3 forecast owing to supply shortages.
- LITE said it expects Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.01-1.19, well below consensus estimate of $1.36.
- Net revenue for Q3 is estimated to be $375M-405M, much lower than consensus estimate of $425.11M, negatively impacted by over $65M due to supply shortages.
- Q3 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 24-26%.
- "Industry-wide supply shortages have worsened with the recent surge in COVID-19 and are negatively impacting Q3 revenue guidance by more than $65M. These shortages come at a time when customer demand is accelerating for our differentiated communications products. We continue to work to alleviate supply constraints, and expect Q4 revenue to be up from that of Q3 and supply shortages to improve by H2 of this calendar year," said Alan Lowe, CEO, LITE.
- "Looking beyond these near-term supply challenges, I believe market inflections beneficial to us will drive double-digit revenue growth in 2023 and beyond, not including the pending NeoPhotonics acquisition," he added.