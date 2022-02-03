Update 2:12pm: Updates to add Roblox response to short report, updates shares.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) dropped 6.5% after a new short call from The Bear Cave.

The Bear Cave discusses issues concerning alleged child pornography on the gaming platform.

The issues have been discussed in previous media accounts, including a WSJ story in April.

Roblox responded in a statement emailed to Seeking Alpha.

"Today there was a post about Roblox that presents a wholly misleading, false and irresponsible picture of how our platform and company function, and ignores 17 years of safety and civility being core to our company values." Roblox said in a statement. "Since the day we were founded, we have always built a safety-first culture with industry-leading features and functionality designed to ensure our platform provides a safe and civil space for our community."

Roblox further commented:

"We have zero tolerance for inappropriate content and behavior in our social spaces. In an effort to eliminate unsafe content, we review every single image, audio file, and video before it is published, with a combination of human moderation and state-of-the-art automated machine learning technology. We constantly evolve and improve our platform and policies to create a community where people feel comfortable and safe."

Roblox (RBLX) short interest is 5.3.%

Roblox (RBLX) is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 15.