DXC Technology surges ~12% after Q3 bottom-line beats estimates; issues Q4 and updates full year guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 11:11 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DXC Technology (DXC +12.0%) surged on Thursday, after it posted third quarter results and gave fourth-quarter and updates full year guidance that exceeds EPS estimates.
- It reported Revenue of $4.09B (-4.7% Y/Y) misses by $10M; down 1.4% on an organic basis; came in at the bottom of the previous guidance range, as the strengthening of the US dollar reduced third quarter fiscal year 2022 revenues as compared to the currency rates used in the prior earnings guidance.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92 for the Q3 of fiscal year 2022, driven by the improvement in margins, lower interest expense, and the lower number of outstanding shares.
- Bookings of $5.0 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.23x in Q3 FY22
- Operating cash flow of $696 million, less capital expenditures of $146 million, results in $550 million of free cash flow
- Adjusted EBIT margin was 8.7% in the third quarter, an improvement of 170 bps as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $4.11 to $4.15B vs. consensus of $4.22B; Organic revenue growth of (1.2%) – (1.7%); Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7% – 9.0%; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 – $1.03 vs. consensus of $1.01.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of ~$16.4B (prior $16.4B to $16.6B) vs. consensus of $16.47B; Organic revenue growth of (2.2%) – (2.3%) prior (1%) – (2%); Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5% – 8.6% prior 8.5% – 8.9%; and Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 – $3.69 vs. consensus of $3.67 (prior $3.52 – $3.72).
- Reaffirmed its longer-term guidance: Positive organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% for fiscal year 2024 vs. estimated growth of 1.55%; adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 11% in fiscal year 2024; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.25 in fiscal year 2024 vs. consensus of $ 5.07 and free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024.
- Dig into the Earnings presentation