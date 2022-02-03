More info on Check Point Software Technologies Q4 earnings
Feb. 03, 2022 11:11 AM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP +2.8%) Q4 shows a marginally rise in revenue of 6% Y/Y to $599M, beats estimates by $12.58M.
- Subscription revenues: $204M, a 14% surge; Deferred revenues, a 15% surge.
- GAAP operating income of $246M, representing 41% rise vs. prior; Non-GAAP operating income $285M, 47% rise.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beats consensus by $0.10.
- GAAP EPS: $1.98, a 2% rise Y/Y.
- Cash balances, marketable securities & short term deposits: $3,783M
- Suring the quarter, company also repurchased ~2.8M shares.
- Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Check Point Software's Business Is Steadily Improving'
- Comparative ratings: