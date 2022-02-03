Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) said it entered into a joint venture with battery maker Britishvolt to build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K.; financial terms are not disclosed.

Glencore said the plant will be built at the site of its Northfleet operation east of London and would process all Britishvolt's battery manufacturing scrap from the planned gigafactory in Blyth.

The recycling facility, which is expected to be operational by mid-2023, will be able to process a minimum of 10K metric tons/year of lithium-ion batteries.

The two companies signed a long-term cobalt supply deal last year, and Glencore owns an undisclosed stake in Britishvolt.

Glencore reported yesterday that its operations performed largely in line with guidance last year.