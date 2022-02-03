Boston Fed, MIT create open source code for hypothetical CBDC in research project

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Digital Currency Initiative issued its first findings into researching technologies for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The collaboration, called Project Hamilton, focuses on experimentation and doesn't aim to create a usable CBDC for the U.S., the bank said. Rather, it's meant to understand how emerging technologies could support a CBDC and the challenges that remain.

"This collaboration between MIT and our technologists has created a scalable CBCD research model that allows us to learn more about these technologies and the choices that should be considered when designing a CBDC," said Boston Fed Executive Vice President and interim Chief Operating Officer Jim Cunha.

The research described a theoretical high-performance and resilient transaction processor for a CBDC by developing open-source research software, OpenCBDC.

In the first phase of the project, the team created a core processing engine for a hypothetical general-purpose CBDC and explored it in two architectures.

They produced one code base that could handle 1.7M transactions per second.

The vast majority of transactions reached settlement finality in under two seconds within architectures that support secure, resilient performance, and offer technological flexibility needed to adjust to future policy direction, the Boston Fed said.

Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT, said there are still a lot challenges in determining whether or how to adopt a central bank payment system for the U.S. "Open-source software provides an important way to collaborate, experiment, and implement. In addition to supporting collaboration, monetary systems benefit from transparency and verifiability, which open-source offers," she said.

The second phase of Project Hamilton will delve into alternative technical designs to improve its already robust privacy, resiliency, and functionality of the technology outlined in the first phase, the partners said.

Last month, the Federal Reserve issued a discussion paper on CBDC and is currently seeking comments on the issue.