Amazon (AMZN -5.8%) filed an SEC notice yesterday in which it disclosed that it held over 158M shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That works out to a stake of 18.1% in the electric vehicle startup.

The e-commerce giant also notified that it holds a 5% stake in Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR +1.2%), which specializes in autonomous driving technology for cars and trucks. Shares of Aurora Innovation are down 56% at last check.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirmed that it still holds a 20% stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +0.6%) and has a position in Vital Farms (VITL -2.1%) of more than 1.6M shares.

