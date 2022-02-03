Amazon confirms stakes in Rivian, Aurora Innovation, Air Transport Services and Vital Farms

Feb. 03, 2022 Amazon confirms stakes in Rivian, Aurora Innovation, Air Transport Services and Vital Farms

Amazon fulfilment centre

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (AMZN -5.8%) filed an SEC notice yesterday in which it disclosed that it held over 158M shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That works out to a stake of 18.1% in the electric vehicle startup.

The e-commerce giant also notified that it holds a 5% stake in Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR +1.2%), which specializes in autonomous driving technology for cars and trucks. Shares of Aurora Innovation are down 56% at last check.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirmed that it still holds a 20% stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +0.6%) and has a position in Vital Farms (VITL -2.1%) of more than 1.6M shares.

Earlier: Amazon slides ahead of earnings but a wildcard could be in the mix.

