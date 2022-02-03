SPAC Global Robotic Drone Acquisition files to raise $100M in IPO

Feb. 03, 2022 11:21 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Global Robotic Drone Acquisition Corp., which seeking a business combination in the drone technology sector, has filed to raise $100M through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • The SPAC said in a filing that it plans to offer 10M units at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional units to cover any overallotments.
  • The company said it plans to target combinations in the drone sector with businesses bearing enterprise values of $200M to $2B.
  • The SPAC is being headed by Kenneth Robinson, who is a franchise owner and operator of Mike Pero Mortgages in New Zealand.
  • EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.