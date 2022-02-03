SPAC Global Robotic Drone Acquisition files to raise $100M in IPO
Feb. 03, 2022 11:21 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC Global Robotic Drone Acquisition Corp., which seeking a business combination in the drone technology sector, has filed to raise $100M through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- The SPAC said in a filing that it plans to offer 10M units at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional units to cover any overallotments.
- The company said it plans to target combinations in the drone sector with businesses bearing enterprise values of $200M to $2B.
- The SPAC is being headed by Kenneth Robinson, who is a franchise owner and operator of Mike Pero Mortgages in New Zealand.
- EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
- For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.