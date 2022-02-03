UroGen begins phase 3 trial of UGN-102 to treat bladder cancer
Feb. 03, 2022 11:24 AM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- UroGen Pharma (URGN -3.2%) began a phase 3 trial, dubbed ENVISION, of UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, in patients with low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
- The study is expected to enroll ~220 patients across 90 sites by the end of 2022.
- The company expects to file a new drug application for UGN-102 in 2024, based on discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, expected enrollment, and assuming positive findings.
- The company added that the ENVISION study design is similar to the successful phase 2b OPTIMA 2 trial of UGN-102.