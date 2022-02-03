Co-Diagnostics announces approval for Hep B test in India

  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its joint venture in India, CoSara Diagnostics, received clearance from the regulatory authorities to manufacture and sell SARAQ Hepatitis B (HBV) Viral Load Kit there as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD").
  • The real-time PCR test for HBV is based on Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) CoPrimer technology, and it will support the evaluation of response to the antiviral therapy given to patients with the infection, the company said.
  • With more than 1.5M new infections annually, HBV has become highly endemic in certain parts of the world.
  • CoSara had previously won approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India to sell multiple tests as IVDs, including RT-PCR tests for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and two COVID-19 assays, which are all based on CoPrimer technology.
  • Read: In November, Co-Diagnostics (CODX) announced that the mutations found in the Omicron variant would not affect its COVID-19 test results.
