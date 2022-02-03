Morningstar launches wealth management solutions unit
Feb. 03, 2022 11:43 AM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) introduced a new business unit focused on the wealth management segment, the company said.
- Effective Jan. 1, the wealth management solutions group connected capabilities across Morningstar's business, including managed portfolios from its investment management group, portfolio management software Morningstar Office and investment data aggregator ByAllAccounts.
- Daniel Needham has been appointed president of the unit, expanding on his prior role overseeing Morningstar's investment management group as president and chief investment officer since 2015.
- Later this year, Morningstar Investment Services plans to launch a direct indexing capability on its Turnkey Asset Management Platform for advisors, the company said.
- Earlier this week, Morningstar launched a market data platform for institutional users.