Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) shares slipped after the Japanese video game company posted results for the nine months ending December 31, 2021, and said its popular Switch console surpassed the Wii, but investment firm CLSA downgraded the stock on concerns over it reaching the top of its cycle.

Analyst Jay Defibaugh downgraded the stock to sell from underperform, noting that the company has "enjoyed a range of positive share-price catalysts, but we expect the cycle-peak narrative to increasingly weigh on the stock."

However, Defibaugh raised his price target to ¥53,000 from ¥52,000 on the stock, in conjunction with the downgrade.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) shares slipped on Thursday, falling slightly more than 0.5% to $62.30.

For the nine months ending December, Nintendo sold 18.95 million Switch units, a decline of 21.4% year-over-year, as the chip shortage impacted sales of the console. Nonetheless, Nintendo has sold 103.54 million Switch units since the console was released in 2017, including the Switch, Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.

During the December quarter, Nintendo said it generated $6.06 billion in revenue, up 9.6% year-over-year. Operating profit jumped 10% to 252.6 billion yen, which Defibaugh added was "likely a bit ahead of a buyside consensus that had been rising quickly in recent weeks."

That figure was aided by rising digital sales and downloadable content, which jumped 31% year-over-year to 110.8 billion yen.

Nintendo raised its operating profit forecast, saying it now expects to generate 560 billion yen, up from 520 billion, which was "in line with the street," Defibaugh explained. It also said it would sell 23 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending in March, down from 24 million, citing the aforementioned chip shortage.

"In regard to business risk, the extended impact of both COVID-19 and the global semiconductor shortage creates a state of continued uncertainty, with the possibility of future impact on production and shipping," Nintendo said in a statement. "While these and other unforeseen risks exist, we continue to take all necessary measures in conducting business."

Last month, research firm NPD Group said video game sales fell for the second month in a row in December, but ended with it being a record year, aided by sales of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch.