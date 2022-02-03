Vodafone said to work with UBS on defense against activist Cevian

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is said to work with UBS amid pressure from activist Cevian Capital. Vodafone shares rose 1.6%.
  • Vodafone (VOD) is working with UBS to look at strategic options to help appease shareholders, according to a TMT Finance report.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg reported late last that week Sweden's activist investor Cevian Capital had built up a stake. Cevian has been in talks with the UK-based telecom in recent months in a push to improve performance, according to the report.
  • Vodafone has moved to the center of European tech consolidation talk lately: Shares moved up last Monday as separate stories emerged about combinations with its UK and Italy units, and the stock jumped again yesterday alongside reports that Vodafone, Orange and Deutsche Telekom are considering merging tower units.
  • Vodafone’s CEO confirmed he's in talks with rivals in its largest markets to strike deals, according to a Guardian report Wednesday.
  • Last week, Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom rise as they mull tower merger.
