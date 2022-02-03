Piedmont Lithium (PLL -3.6%) said it expects to double its lithium hydroxide production in the U.S. to 60K tons/year in 2022, with 30K from its flagship Carolina project and 30K from a second planned U.S. plant at a site to be selected in Q2.

The company said it is advancing the Carolina lithium project through key permitting, engineering and project financing steps, and it anticipates an H1 2023 restart of North American Lithium's spodumene concentrate plant in Quebec.

Piedmont also said it is partnering with Atlantic Lithium to develop a world-class spodumene resource in Africa.

Separately, Standard Lithium plunges as much as 25% after Hindenburg Research ripped the company as little more than a stock promotion vehicle.