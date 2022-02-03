SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, rose 1.9% helped at least partly after disclosing a 19% increase in monthly active users last month.

Rumble announced that it reached new highs in January with approximately 10.8B minutes watched and averaging 4,383 hours of uploaded video per day, according to a statement. The company also posted 19% growth on monthly active users (MAUs) over the previous month, hitting 39M MAUs in January.

Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of interest in recent months after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company. Trump's media platform TRUTH Social is scheduled to launch on Feb. 21.

In December, Trump's social media company confirmed a partnership with Rumble. Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.

DWAC shares gained 1.6% today.

Shares of CFVI (CFVI) and DWAC (DWAC) may also be moving on the Meta (NASDAQ:FB) news, with the social media company nosediving down 25%, on its earning and guidance, with the company citing increased competition from apps like TikTok.

