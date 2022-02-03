Petrobras (PBR -2.9%) pulls back from recent 52-week highs as former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is polling ahead of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the country's October general election, said he would not keep local fuel prices linked to global oil prices if he wins.

"Shareholders in New York and Brazil are entitled to get dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but it is important for us to know that Petrobras also has to take care of the Brazilian people," Lula said on an interview, according to Reuters. "I cannot make an American shareholder richer and impoverish a local housewife that will pay more for a bag of beans because gasoline prices have gone up."

"It is the government that controls energy, oil, gas, diesel prices. If the government has the courage to do so, it can reduce the prices a bit," Lula said.

Meanwhile, Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna said his company has strived to communicate to society that the best way to continue contributing to the generation of wealth is to follow market prices.

Petrobras recently released updated reserve estimates that showed 2021 was its best-ever year for reserve additions.