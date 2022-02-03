Timber plans phase 3 trial of TMB-001 for skin disease following meeting with FDA

Feb. 03, 2022

  • Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR -3.7%) said it had successful meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that resulted in a clear path to progress to a phase 3 study of its lead asset TMB-001.
  • The company said it had completed a phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating topical TMB-001 in moderate to severe congenital ichthyosis (CI) and data showed clinically meaningful efficacy with a favorable safety profile.
  • The company added that, based on FDA feedback at the End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Timber intends to begin a phase 3 study of TMB-001 in Q2 2022.
  • CI is a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin.
