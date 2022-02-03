Timber plans phase 3 trial of TMB-001 for skin disease following meeting with FDA
Feb. 03, 2022 12:22 PM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR -3.7%) said it had successful meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that resulted in a clear path to progress to a phase 3 study of its lead asset TMB-001.
- The company said it had completed a phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating topical TMB-001 in moderate to severe congenital ichthyosis (CI) and data showed clinically meaningful efficacy with a favorable safety profile.
- The company added that, based on FDA feedback at the End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Timber intends to begin a phase 3 study of TMB-001 in Q2 2022.
- CI is a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin.